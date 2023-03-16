Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $19.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,685,884.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $58,989.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,902.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,528 shares of company stock worth $677,846 over the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

