Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,708,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
See Also
