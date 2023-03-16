Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Shares of VIRX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,708,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

