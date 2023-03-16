Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ZEV opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 310,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

