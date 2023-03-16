Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

LVLU has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

