Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KZR opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

