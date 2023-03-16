ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $107.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ICF International has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 103,953 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,552,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

