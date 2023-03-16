Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of GREE opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

In other Greenidge Generation news, Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc bought 1,190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 175,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

