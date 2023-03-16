Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Custom Truck One Source’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 8.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 266,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

