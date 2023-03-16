Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

NYSE:PDS opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.