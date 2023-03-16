Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.54 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average of $299.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

