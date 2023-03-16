Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

