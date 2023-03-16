PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after buying an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.