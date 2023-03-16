Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.