Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.99.
Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.