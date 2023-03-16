Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.83. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

