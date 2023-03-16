StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

