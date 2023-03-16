StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.
NYSE:PBA opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
