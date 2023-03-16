Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.
Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
