Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

