Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,098 shares of company stock worth $714,235. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

