Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.