Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
