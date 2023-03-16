Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

