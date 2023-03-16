Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Featured Stories
