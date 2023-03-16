Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Insider Activity

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

