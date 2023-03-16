Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

PBR opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

