StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,714 shares of company stock worth $6,947,837 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after acquiring an additional 281,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

