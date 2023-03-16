PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after buying an additional 1,020,617 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $85,717,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $69,329,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

