Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

