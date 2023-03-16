Post (NYSE:POST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Stock Down 1.2 %

POST stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Post has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $79,259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Post by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.