Post (NYSE:POST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.38.
Post Stock Down 1.2 %
POST stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Post has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $79,259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Post by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
