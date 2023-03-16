Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

