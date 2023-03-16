Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 947,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.