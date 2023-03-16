Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

POR stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

