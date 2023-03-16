PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHX. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Down 8.0 %

PHX stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. Research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.