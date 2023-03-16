Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $133.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,185,750. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $18,683,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.