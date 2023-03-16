StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PLDT has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PLDT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PLDT by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PLDT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Further Reading

