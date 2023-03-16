PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $184.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.