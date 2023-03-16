Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.