Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Stock Down 3.3 %

PII stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

