POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE PKX opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. POSCO has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.3% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

