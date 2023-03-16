POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
POSCO Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE PKX opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. POSCO has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
