Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PM stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
