Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

