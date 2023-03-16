Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

