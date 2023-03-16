StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

