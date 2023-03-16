Post (NYSE:POST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Post (NYSE:POST)

