Post (NYSE:POST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

