Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.