StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

