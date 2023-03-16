PPL (NYSE:PPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PPL by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

