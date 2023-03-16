PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Founders Capital Management increased its position in PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.