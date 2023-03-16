StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

