Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.5 %

PAG stock opened at $132.76 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $260,702,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

