Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 11,994,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,300,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,137,000. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,406,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 352,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 327,223 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

