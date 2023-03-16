IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

