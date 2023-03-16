Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Stock Price Up 9%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 229,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 356,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

