Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. 1,452,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,968,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.
Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
