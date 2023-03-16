Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. 1,452,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,968,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

