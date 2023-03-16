Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 8.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.29. 21,149,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 35,068,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
A number of research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 225,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
