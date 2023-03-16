Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 8.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.29. 21,149,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 35,068,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $90,200. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 225,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.